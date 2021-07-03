Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

0-4-5, FB: 1

(zero, four, five; FB: one)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 03, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 03, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 03, 2021 10:22 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 03, 2021 10:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 03, 2021 10:22 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 03, 2021 10:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service