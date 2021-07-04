Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

12-16-29-33-35

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

8-2-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(eight, two, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3

(two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)

9-2-4-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, two, four, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

6-4-8-1, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, four, eight, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

26-40-41-55-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, forty, forty-one, fifty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

