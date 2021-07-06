Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

08-26-29-30-40

(eight, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-05-06-20-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(two, five, six, twenty, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

1-3-5, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, three, five; Lucky Sum: nine)

9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

4-2-1-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, two, one, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

9-1-0-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, one, zero, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

July 06, 2021 12:07 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 06, 2021 12:07 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

July 06, 2021 12:07 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 06, 2021 12:06 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 06, 2021 12:06 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 06, 2021 12:06 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service