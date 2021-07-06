Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-26-29-30-40
(eight, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-26-29-30-40
(eight, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments