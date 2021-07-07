Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

18-47-63-68-69, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(eighteen, forty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

10-13-22-28-32, Power-Up: 3

(ten, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)

7-6-1, FB:

(seven, six, one; FB: zero)

6-2-2, FB: 3

(six, two, two; FB: three)

3-2-1-9, FB:

(three, two, one, nine; FB: zero)

4-3-3-0, FB: 3

(four, three, three, zero; FB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 07, 2021 1:33 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 1:33 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

July 07, 2021 1:32 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 1:32 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 07, 2021 1:35 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 07, 2021 1:35 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service