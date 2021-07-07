Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
8-7-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
8-7-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments