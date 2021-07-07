Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

8-7-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 07, 2021 1:39 AM

