Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
8-7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 28
(eight, seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
8-7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 28
(eight, seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments