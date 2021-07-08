SC Lottery

Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

03-08-16-26-33, Power-Up: 2

(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)

7-6-1, FB: 8

(seven, six, one; FB: eight)

2-7-1, FB: 2

(two, seven, one; FB: two)

0-6-1-4, FB: 8

(zero, six, one, four; FB: eight)

7-1-2-8, FB: 2

(seven, one, two, eight; FB: two)

08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

