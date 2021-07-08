Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

08-12-30-38-40

(eight, twelve, thirty, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $127,000

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

0-9-5, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, nine, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

6-3-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, three, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

1-4-5-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, four, five, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-1-3-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, one, three, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

