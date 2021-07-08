Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

08-12-30-38-40

(eight, twelve, thirty, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $127,000

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 08, 2021 12:34 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 08, 2021 12:22 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service