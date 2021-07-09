SC Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-17-18-35-44, Lucky Ball: 18

(two, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

02-05-15-16-22, Power-Up: 2

(two, five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two; Power, Up: two)

1-1-5, FB: 8

(one, one, five; FB: eight)

4-0-4, FB: 1

(four, zero, four; FB: one)

3-0-7-4, FB: 8

(three, zero, seven, four; FB: eight)

2-5-0-3, FB: 1

(two, five, zero, three; FB: one)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

