Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
16-22-31-35-39
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
02-17-18-35-44, Lucky Ball: 18
(two, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
7-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 18
(seven, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-2-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(six, two, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Comments