Lottery

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

16-22-31-35-39

(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

02-17-18-35-44, Lucky Ball: 18

(two, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

7-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

6-2-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(six, two, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

