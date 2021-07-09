Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
