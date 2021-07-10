Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

3-1-4, FB: 7

(three, one, four; FB: seven)

6-1-6-9, FB: 7

(six, one, six, nine; FB: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 10, 2021 9:04 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 10, 2021 9:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 10, 2021 9:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

July 10, 2021 9:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 10, 2021 9:06 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 10, 2021 9:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service