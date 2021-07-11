Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
8-4-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(eight, four, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
