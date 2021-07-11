Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

9-1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

