Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

5-0-6, FB: 9

(five, zero, six; FB: nine)

