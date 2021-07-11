Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
4-9-3-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, nine, three, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
