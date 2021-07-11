Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

4-9-3-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, nine, three, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 9:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 11, 2021 9:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 9:11 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 11, 2021 9:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 9:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 11, 2021 9:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service