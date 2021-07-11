Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

6-5-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 11, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 11, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 11, 2021 9:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 9:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service