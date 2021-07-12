Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2-8-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

