Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

19-20-31-35-38

(nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

11-12-22-24-46, Lucky Ball: 13

(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

4-2-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(four, two, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

2-0-6, Lucky Sum: 8

(two, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-9-0-5, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, nine, zero, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

5-2-9-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, two, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

July 12, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 12, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 12, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 12, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 12, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 12, 2021 11:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service