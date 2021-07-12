Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
19-20-31-35-38
(nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
11-12-22-24-46, Lucky Ball: 13
(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
4-2-0, Lucky Sum: 6
(four, two, zero; Lucky Sum: six)
2-0-6, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eight)
3-9-0-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, nine, zero, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-2-9-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(five, two, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Comments