Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-4-2-1, FB: 7
(two, four, two, one; FB: seven)
NC Lottery.
Comments