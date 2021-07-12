Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
19-20-31-35-38
(nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
