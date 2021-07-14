Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1-0-4, Lucky Sum: 5

(one, zero, four; Lucky Sum: five)

