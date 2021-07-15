Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

21-25-28-31-41

(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

5-6-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

3-7-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

2-1-6-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, one, six, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

5-6-3-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, six, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

33-46-52-59-62, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

