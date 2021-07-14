Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
21-25-28-31-41
(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.
