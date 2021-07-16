Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
05-10-23-25-31
(five, ten, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
