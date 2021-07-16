Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0-7-1, FB: 2

(zero, seven, one; FB: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 9:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 16, 2021 9:45 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

July 16, 2021 9:44 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 16, 2021 9:44 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 16, 2021 9:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 16, 2021 9:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service