Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0-7-1, FB: 2
(zero, seven, one; FB: two)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
