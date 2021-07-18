Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

3-7-0-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, seven, zero, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 18, 2021 9:21 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 18, 2021 9:20 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 18, 2021 9:20 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 18, 2021 9:20 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 18, 2021 9:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 18, 2021 9:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service