Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

4-7-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, seven, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

