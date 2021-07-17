Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

9-4-5-8, FB: 5

(nine, four, five, eight; FB: five)

