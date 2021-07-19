Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

9-9-9-5, Lucky Sum: 32

(nine, nine, nine, five; Lucky Sum: thirty-two)

