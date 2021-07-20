Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

2-4-1-6, FB:

(two, four, one, six; FB: zero)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 20, 2021 6:53 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 20, 2021 5:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

July 20, 2021 5:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 20, 2021 5:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 20, 2021 5:01 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 20, 2021 5:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service