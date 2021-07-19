Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

9-5-3, FB:

(nine, five, three; FB: zero)

