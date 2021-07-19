Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

9-8-8-9, FB: 4

(nine, eight, eight, nine; FB: four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 19, 2021 8:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 19, 2021 8:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

July 19, 2021 8:19 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 19, 2021 8:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 19, 2021 8:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 19, 2021 8:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service