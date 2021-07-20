Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-05-20-36-41
(three, five, twenty, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
NC Lottery.
