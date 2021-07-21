Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-04-10-34-43

(three, four, ten, thirty-four, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $369,000

10-26-30-52-57, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(ten, twenty-six, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $128 million

2-3-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, three, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-9-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

2-4-6-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, four, six, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

1-9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

