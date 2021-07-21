Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-04-10-34-43
(three, four, ten, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $369,000
10-26-30-52-57, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(ten, twenty-six, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
2-3-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, three, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
8-9-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(eight, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
2-4-6-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, four, six, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
