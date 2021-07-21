Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-30-36-42-44, Lucky Ball: 5

(five, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

04-16-25-28-32, Power-Up: 2

(four, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

8-8-2, FB: 8

(eight, eight, two; FB: eight)

4-1-1, FB: 2

(four, one, one; FB: two)

1-3-4-5, FB: 8

(one, three, four, five; FB: eight)

7-3-6-7, FB: 2

(seven, three, six, seven; FB: two)

27-28-44-67-68, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

