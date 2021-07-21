Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

8-7-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 21, 2021 8:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 21, 2021 8:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 21, 2021 8:35 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 21, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 21, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 21, 2021 8:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service