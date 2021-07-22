Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1-3-4-5, FB: 8

(one, three, four, five; FB: eight)

