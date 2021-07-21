Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-30-36-42-44, Lucky Ball: 5
(five, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: five)
NC Lottery.
