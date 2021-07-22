Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

08-09-25-27-28

(eight, nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

20-28-29-33-34, Lucky Ball: 4

(twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

7-6-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(seven, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

8-8-0-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, eight, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

1-0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

