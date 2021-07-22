Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

8-8-0-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, eight, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

