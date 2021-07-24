Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-6-3, FB: 3
(five, six, three; FB: three)
SC Lottery.
