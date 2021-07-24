Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-15-17-24-29, Lucky Ball: 14
(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
13-17-19-40-69, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, forty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
04-29-33-36-37, Power-Up: 3
(four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
4-4-2, FB: 6
(four, four, two; FB: six)
5-6-3, FB: 3
(five, six, three; FB: three)
5-6-3-7, FB: 6
(five, six, three, seven; FB: six)
7-1-9-6, FB: 3
(seven, one, nine, six; FB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
