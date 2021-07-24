Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-15-17-24-29, Lucky Ball: 14
(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
SC Lottery.
