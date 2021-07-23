Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
11-14-27-37-42
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two)
