Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

11-14-27-37-42

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 23, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 23, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 23, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 23, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

July 23, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 23, 2021 11:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service