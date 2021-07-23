Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
7-0-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(seven, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
