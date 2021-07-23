Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0-4-6-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, four, six, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 23, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 23, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 23, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 23, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

July 23, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 23, 2021 11:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service