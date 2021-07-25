Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

6-4-1, FB: 6

(six, four, one; FB: six)

