Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6-4-1, FB: 6
(six, four, one; FB: six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game.
